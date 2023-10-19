Scientists Reconstruct Face of Key Fossil in Great Ape and Human Evolution

Scientists from the American Museum of Natural History, Brooklyn College, and the Catalan Institute of Paleontology Miquel Crusafont have successfully reconstructed the face of Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, a significant fossil in the study of great ape and human evolution.

Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, a species that lived about 12 million years ago, is crucial in understanding the mosaic nature of hominid evolution. It is one of the few species known from a well-preserved cranium and partial skeleton, providing valuable insights into its placement in the hominid family tree and its biology.

The previous understanding of Pierolapithecus suggested that it had an upright body plan before developing adaptations for hanging and moving among tree branches. However, due to damage to the cranium, debates regarding its evolutionary position have persisted.

To address these questions, the scientists used CT scans to virtually reconstruct the cranium of Pierolapithecus and compared it to other primate species. They also modeled the evolution of key features of ape facial structure. Their findings revealed that Pierolapithecus shares similarities in overall face shape and size with both fossilized and living great apes, but also possesses distinct facial features not found in other Middle Miocene apes.

The results support the idea that Pierolapithecus represents one of the earliest members of the great ape and human family. The evolutionary modeling showed that the cranium of Pierolapithecus is closer in shape and size to the ancestral form from which living great apes and humans evolved. The findings also suggest that gibbons and siamangs, the “lesser apes,” have undergone size reduction compared to their ancestors.

This study emphasizes the importance of reconstructing and analyzing well-preserved fossils to better understand the evolution of great apes and humans. By gaining insights into the biology and physical characteristics of ancient species like Pierolapithecus, scientists can further refine our understanding of our own evolutionary history.

