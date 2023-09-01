Unveiling SMART-BARN: A State-of-the-Art Facility for Studying Animal Group Behavior

The Cluster of Excellence Centre for the Advanced Study of Collective Behaviour (CASCB) and the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior have introduced a groundbreaking facility called SMART-BARN. Housed in an 18th-century barn, as well as the gymnasium-sized Imaging Hangar, SMART-BARN utilizes high-throughput techniques like optical and acoustic tracking to monitor animals in 3D. This state-of-the-art technology enables researchers to study complex behaviors and interactions of various species, including pigeons, starlings, moths, bats, and even humans.

The aim of SMART-BARN is to overcome the limitations of studying animal behavior, which often involve either highly controlled yet unrealistic lab environments or uncontrolled conditions in the wild. The facility offers ample space and advanced technology to closely examine the group behavior of animals. Using high-throughput measurement techniques such as optical and acoustic tracking, researchers can precisely track animals’ 3D position, posture, and field of view. SMART-BARN can accommodate hundreds or even thousands of animals simultaneously, allowing for experiments with novel species that are typically not studied in indoor environments.

The applications of SMART-BARN are vast. Researchers have already used the facility to study various species, including pigeons, starlings, moths, bats, and humans. The tool is highly interdisciplinary, developed by biologists, physicists, engineers, and computer scientists. It offers the flexibility to perform different experimental paradigms, thanks to its modular design.

One of the key advantages of SMART-BARN is its scalability. It allows for large-scale behavioral experiments in terms of experimental volume and measured behavior traits. By providing animals with a greater amount of space, the facility enables the measurement of previously unseen behavior repertoires. Moreover, SMART-BARN has been scaled to work with thousands of animals, as demonstrated by a recent study in the Imaging Hangar where 10,000 plague locusts were tracked.

SMART-BARN is shaping important interdisciplinary collaborations. For example, it allows for tracking the 3D gaze and posture of birds in groups, facilitating the exploration of the role of gaze in decision-making. The tool is also used by computer scientists to design innovative computer vision and AI-based algorithms for 3D tracking of animals without attaching any markers to them.

The team behind SMART-BARN envisions it as a collaborative space where researchers from around the world can contribute to the exploration of behavioral questions. They invite researchers to connect with them and plan experiments to further expand the scope of applications for this state-of-the-art facility.

Sources:

– Unveiling SMART-BARN: A State-of-the-Art Facility for Studying Animal Group Behavior – University of Konstanz

– SMART-BARN: Scalable Multimodal Arena for Real-time Tracking Behavior of Animals in large Numbers – Science Advances