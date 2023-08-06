How Glass Dampens Sound: Researchers Solve Physics Mystery

For approximately 50 years, scientists have been puzzled by how glass conducts sound waves and vibrations differently than other solids at low temperatures. However, two physicists from the University of Konstanz have now rediscovered and revised an old discarded theory to explain this peculiar behavior of glass.

Glass’s unique vibratory behavior has perplexed physicists for decades. Unlike other solids, glass carries sound waves and vibrations differently, resulting in a different pattern of vibrations. The question of why glass vibrates differently and how to accurately calculate the propagation of sound in glass has remained unanswered.

The researchers, Matthias Fuchs and Florian Vogel, revisited an old model that was created about 20 years ago and previously rejected by experts in the field. By reworking this old theory, they were able to provide a new perspective that accurately explains the behavior of glass. Their findings have been published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

When sound waves are sent through glass and accurately measured, a damping of the vibrations can be observed, which is not present in other solids. This damping effect has significant implications for the thermal properties of glass, such as heat transfer and heat capacities. Until now, no theoretical model could adequately describe this damping effect and enable more complex calculations of sound propagation in glass.

Glasses are disordered solids, with particles arranged randomly rather than in a regular lattice like crystalline solids. In crystalline solids, vibrations are passed from particle to particle without damping, resulting in a uniform wave. But in glass, the random particle positions disrupt the uniform wave, causing it to disperse into smaller waves. This dispersion effect is known as “Rayleigh damping,” named after physicist Lord Rayleigh, who used a similar mechanism to explain the blue color of the sky.

About 20 years ago, physicists Marc Mezard, Giorgio Parisi, Anthony Zee, and their colleagues proposed a model known as the “Euclidean random matrix approach” to explain these anomalies in glass vibrations. However, this model had some inconsistencies and was discarded by experts.

Fuchs and Vogel revisited this discarded model and found solutions to the unanswered questions from two decades ago. They examined the model using Feynman diagrams, which revealed patterns of scattered waves. Their revised model provided accurate calculations of sound propagation and damping effects in glass.

While the rediscovered model is a significant breakthrough, the researchers see it as a starting point for further calculations, particularly in understanding quantum mechanical effects. They believe that they now have the right model to delve into more complex phenomena related to glass vibrations.

The research was funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG) under the Collaborative Research Centre SFB 1432 “Fluctuations and Nonlinearities in Classical and Quantum Matter beyond Equilibrium.”