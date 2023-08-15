Researchers Reverse Hearing Loss in Mice Through Genetic Method

Researchers at The Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London have successfully reversed hearing loss in mice through a genetic method. This breakthrough suggests potential treatments for humans experiencing hearing loss.

The study focused on the Spns2 gene, which was found to be faulty in mice with hearing loss. By using a genetic method, researchers were able to restore hearing in the affected mice, specifically in the low to middle-frequency areas. This proof-of-concept study indicates that hearing impairment caused by reduced gene activity may be reversible.

Hearing loss is a prevalent issue, with over half of adults in their 70s experiencing significant hearing loss. Impaired hearing has been linked to depression, cognitive decline, and dementia. While hearing aids and cochlear implants are available, they do not fully restore normal hearing function or slow down disease progression in the ear. There is a significant need for medical interventions that can reverse or slow down the progression of hearing loss.

In the study, mice with an inactive Spns2 gene were bred. Researchers then administered a special enzyme to activate the gene at different ages, resulting in improved hearing. The study found that activation of the gene at a young age was the most effective, with the positive effects of gene activation diminishing the longer the intervention was delayed.

Professor Karen Steel, the senior author of the study, highlighted the significance of the findings. She emphasized that degenerative diseases like progressive hearing loss are often considered irreversible. However, this study demonstrates that at least one type of inner ear dysfunction can be reversed, offering hope for future treatments using methods such as gene therapy or drugs to reactivate hearing in individuals with similar hearing loss.

Dr. Elisa Martelletti, the first author of the study, expressed excitement about the results. The once-deaf mice responded to sounds after treatment, showcasing the potential to reverse hearing loss caused by defective genes. This groundbreaking study opens up new possibilities for further research and development of treatments for hearing loss.

The study was funded by the Medical Research Council, Wellcome, and Decibel Therapeutics Inc.

