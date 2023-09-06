Scientists Confirm Theory About Non-Uniform Electron Density in Aromatic Molecules

Scientists have recently verified a long-standing theory that suggests electron density is not uniformly distributed in aromatic molecules. The research, conducted by a team of researchers from the IOCB Prague, the Institute of Physics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, and Palacký University Olomouc, used advanced scanning electron microscopy to achieve subatomic resolution.

The uneven distribution of electron density in aromatic molecules has a significant impact on their physicochemical properties and interactions. By confirming this theory, the researchers have expanded the possibilities for designing new nanomaterials. Their findings have been published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

This study builds upon the team’s previous research, which described the non-uniform distribution of electrons in an atom, known as the σ-hole. Now, they have confirmed the existence of another type of non-uniform electron distribution known as the π-hole. In aromatic hydrocarbons, electrons are found in clouds above and below the plane of carbon atoms. When the peripheral hydrogens are replaced with more electronegative atoms, the negatively charged clouds transform into positively charged electron holes.

The researchers utilized scanning electron microscopy to observe the structure of the electron shell of atoms at subatomic resolution. With the help of excellent facilities and participation from exceptional Ph.D. students, they were able to refine their measurements and gather comprehensive data sets. This allowed them to deepen their understanding of how charge is distributed in molecules and the observables obtained through the technique.

The confirmation of the existence of the σ-hole and now the π-hole demonstrates the accuracy of theoretical predictions in quantum chemistry. This knowledge of electron charge distribution will contribute to a better understanding of chemical and biological processes. Additionally, it will enable the development of advanced nanomaterials with improved properties.

Overall, this research opens up new possibilities for the design and development of innovative nanomaterials, further expanding our understanding of the world of molecules and atoms.

Source: Nature Communications