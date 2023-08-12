CityLife

Sound Waves Can Transmit Across a Vacuum, New Research Suggests

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 12, 2023
Physicists at the Nanoscience Center at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland have discovered that sound waves can transmit powerfully across a vacuum under specific conditions. The study, recently published in the journal Communications Physics, shows that sound waves can “tunnel” through a vacuum gap between two solid objects, as long as those objects are piezoelectric materials.

Piezoelectric materials generate an electrical response when exposed to sound waves or vibrations. This electrical response can carry the sound waves across the vacuum, since an electric field can exist in a vacuum.

The key requirement for this phenomenon is that the size of the vacuum gap must be smaller than the wavelength of the sound wave. This effect is observed not only in the audible range of frequencies, but also in ultrasound and hypersound frequencies. As the frequencies increase, the vacuum gap needs to be made smaller.

While this effect is generally small, the researchers have also found situations where the sound wave’s energy crosses the vacuum without any reflections, with 100% efficiency. This discovery has potential applications in microelectromechanical components, such as smartphone technology, as well as in heat control.

The study was supported by funding from the Academy of Finland and the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program.

