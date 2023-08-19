Adult Brain Shows Remarkable Plasticity in Visual Pathways, Reveals Study

Researchers have developed a unique setup to deliver complex visual stimuli to rodents inside an MRI scanner, aiming to understand adult plasticity in the brain’s visual pathways. Understanding this plasticity is crucial for developing treatments to restore vision in adults.

During the early years of life, the visual system undergoes rapid development before entering a phase of reduced adaptability known as the “critical period.” Many treatments for vision restoration are only effective before the age of 7. However, advancements in techniques like gene therapy and bionic eyes have opened up possibilities for adult visual rehabilitation. To determine if the adult brain can process new visual signals, researchers investigated whether the adult mammalian brain retains the ability to reorganize its visual pathways.

Using a technical breakthrough, researchers discovered that adult rodents kept in the dark from birth and exposed to light for the first time in adulthood displayed significant brain reorganization and adaptation. This finding challenges previous beliefs about adult brain rigidity and opens up new avenues for visual rehabilitation treatments.

The lead researcher, Joana Carvalho, faced numerous challenges in fitting a screen inside the confined space of an MRI scanner to project images onto it. The ultra-high magnetic field of the scanner posed an additional hurdle. Overcoming these constraints using mirrors and specialized hardware, the researchers were able to project intricate visual stimuli onto the rodents’ brains.

The experiment involved exposing adult rodents, which had not undergone the normal visual specialization processes, to light for the first time while inside the MRI scanner. Initially, the animals’ brains showed no organized response to visual information. However, after exposure to light, their brains began to change. Within a week, visual responses became more organized, and the receptive fields of neurons became smaller and more selective. Within a month, the structure and function of the visual system in the visually deprived animals resembled that of healthy controls.

These findings demonstrate large-scale plasticity in the adult brain’s visual pathway, challenging previous studies that focused on isolated brain regions. Understanding adult plasticity in the visual system is crucial for developing effective treatments for vision restoration in adults.