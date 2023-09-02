Restrap Introduces Versatile Travel Packs for Bikepacking

Restrap, a popular bikepacking bag manufacturer, has recently launched a new range of Travel Packs that cater to both on and off-bike use. The collection includes two size-adjustable Rolltop Backpacks and a versatile Utility Hip Pack that seamlessly transitions from your waist to your handlebar.

The Restrap Utility Hip Pack is a 6L bag that can function as both a fanny pack and a mini roll-top handlebar bag. What sets it apart is its rear mesh back pad, which is hinged from the top and secured with velcro. This allows for easy transitioning between hip pack mode and bar bag mode. The hip pack is constructed from a durable TPU fabric with taped seams for complete waterproofing. It features a roll-top opening, a plastic structure for closure, and a magnetic Fidlock buckle. Reflective stitching enhances visibility in low-light conditions. The Restrap Utility Hip Pack is available in white or black for $143.

The Restrap Rolltop Backpacks come in two sizes: 22L and 40L. These backpacks are designed to be waterproof, comfortable for cycling or walking, and durable enough for everyday use. External compression straps keep the backpacks secure even when they aren’t fully packed. Both sizes feature an internal padded laptop sleeve and a mesh side organizer pocket with external zip access. The 40L pack also includes extra internal and outer side pockets for additional organization. The backpacks are constructed from the same TPU fabric as the hip pack and have fully taped seams. They offer adjustable straps, padded back panels, and various attachment points for accessories. Reflective stitching and zippers improve visibility at night. The 22L backpack is priced at $278, while the 40L variant is priced at $315.

Restrap has built a reputation for creating high-quality, handmade bags in the UK. Their focus on craftsmanship and durability has made them a favorite among bikepacking enthusiasts. With the introduction of the Travel Packs, Restrap has expanded their range to offer practical and versatile bags that can be used on and off the bike. Whether you’re commuting or embarking on an adventure, these packs are designed to meet your needs.

Source: No URLs Provided