Study Finds Microwaving Plastic Baby Food Containers Releases Hazardous Plastic Particles

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has raised concerns about the use of plastic containers in microwaving food. The study, published in Environmental Science & Technology, discovered that microwaving plastic baby food containers resulted in the release of both microplastics and smaller nanoplastics.

Kazi Albab Hussain and his team decided to conduct the study after realizing that plastic baby bottles leached particles into formula. They wanted to determine the extent to which plastic was being released into microwaved baby food. In just three minutes, they found that heating baby food in a plastic container released over 4 million microplastic particles and more than 2 billion nanoplastic particles per square centimeter.

While the health effects of consuming these particles are still uncertain, the researchers exposed tissue from infant kidney cells to the plastic particles and found that only 23% of cells survived when exposed to a large dose. This raises concerns about the potential long-term impact of consuming food contaminated with plastic particles.

Judith Enck, a former EPA regional administrator and president of the advocacy group Beyond Plastics, insists that the EPA needs to be more proactive in regulating such issues. She emphasizes that this study should be a wake-up call for both new parents and the FDA.

Plastics consist of polymers mixed with various chemicals to maintain their shape. When plastics are microwaved, the heat and addition of water through hydrolysis cause them to undergo deconstruction, resulting in the release of microscopic plastic particles.

This study highlights the importance of being aware of the presence of plastic particles in our food. Further research is needed to better understand the potential health risks associated with consuming food contaminated with these hazardous particles.