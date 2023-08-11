Researchers Utilize Ribbons of Graphene to Unlock Material’s Potential

A new field in condensed matter physics called “twistronics” is revolutionizing the properties of 2D materials like graphene. By making subtle changes in the angle between stacked layers, researchers can dramatically alter the behavior of the material. Twisted layers of graphene, for example, have been shown to exhibit properties like magnetism, superconductivity, and insulation. However, the underlying reasons for these changes are not well understood.

Physicist Cory Dean and his lab at Columbia University have developed a novel fabrication technique using long ribbons of graphene to gain better control and predictability over twist angle and strain. Traditionally, graphene devices were made from small flakes that were difficult to layer smoothly, resulting in random variations in the twist angle and strain.

Using graphene ribbons, the researchers were able to create continuous variation in the twist angle (ranging from 0° to 5°) between two sheets of graphene, with evenly distributed strain throughout. This eliminated the random bubbles and wrinkles that hindered previous devices. The team used high-resolution microscopes to confirm the uniformity of their devices and developed a mechanical model to predict twist angles and strain values based on the shape of the curved ribbon.

This new technique opens up opportunities to explore the fundamental properties of quantum materials. The lab plans to investigate how twist angle and strain affect the properties of materials, such as the origins of superconductivity at different twist angles. By systematically exploring these phenomena, the researchers hope to unlock the full potential of 2D materials like graphene.

In conclusion, twistronics offers a promising avenue for tailoring the properties of materials, and the use of ribbons of graphene represents a significant advancement in this field.