Researchers Use Diamond Mirrors to Improve X-Ray Laser Pulses

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have made an important breakthrough in X-ray technology. They have used high-quality synthetic diamond mirrors to manipulate X-ray laser pulses inside a vacuum chamber, resulting in brighter and more stable pulses.

The development of cavity-based X-ray free-electron lasers (CBXFELs) aims to improve the quality and coherence of X-ray laser pulses. This research is a significant step towards achieving that goal. Mike Dunne, director of the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray laser at SLAC, commented on the potential impact of this technology, stating, “The successful delivery of a cavity-based X-ray free-electron laser will mark the start of a new generation of X-ray science by providing a huge leap in beam performance.”

The research team described their work in a paper published in Nature Photonics. The initial results were so promising that SLAC is already collaborating with DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory to design and install an updated version of the experimental cavity system in the LCLS undulator tunnel.

Currently, X-ray laser pulses are generated by accelerating electrons through magnets called undulators. However, these pulses are not fully laser-like; they vary in intensity and contain an unpredictable mix of wavelengths. This inconsistency creates “noise” that hinders researchers’ ability to accurately study and analyze samples.

The solution to this problem lies in the use of a cavity, similar to the approach taken with conventional optical lasers. Cavities improve laser coherence by selecting light of a single wavelength. However, traditional cavity mirrors are unsuitable for X-ray laser pulses.

To overcome this issue, the research team used synthetic diamond crystals as mirrors. These crystals successfully smoothed and amplified the X-ray pulses inside the cavity. In addition to the diamond mirrors, other challenges and innovations included determining the best method for extracting X-rays from the cavity for experiments and optimizing mirror cooling.

The SLAC cavity project began approximately five years ago and has since made significant progress. The next phase of the research will involve further scaling up the experimental cavity system in the LCLS undulator tunnel.