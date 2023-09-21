NASA’s SPHEREx Space Telescope Prepares for its Mission in Space

NASA’s SPHEREx space telescope is currently undergoing tests to prepare it for its upcoming two-year mission in space. SPHEREx, which stands for Spectro-Photometer for the History of the universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer, is scheduled to launch into orbit around Earth by April 2025.

The purpose of the mission is to map the entire sky in infrared wavelengths of light, capturing images of hundreds of millions of stars and galaxies, as well as spectra for these objects. Spectra provide valuable information about a cosmic object’s composition, distance, and other characteristics.

SPHEREx is a small telescope but has a wide field of view, allowing it to gather an enormous amount of light. This will be the first all-sky near-infrared spectroscopic survey.

To ensure the telescope stays cold in space, three “V-groove” radiators, nicknamed the “jewels that keep SPHEREx cool,” will emit thermal energy as infrared radiation into space. These radiators are staged in a way that each one reaches a lower temperature as you move toward the top of the telescope.

In order to map the entire sky, the telescope is tilted to avoid coverage holes caused by sunlight entering the thermal system. By tipping the telescope slightly toward the sun, SPHEREx can prevent sunlight from entering while still avoiding coverage gaps at the north and south ecliptic poles.

To prepare SPHEREx for its mission, scientists and engineers at Caltech and JPL have been conducting tests in a specialized chamber that simulates the extremely cold vacuum of space. The chamber, built by the Korean Astronomy and Space Science Institute (KASI), cools the telescope to about -350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Inside the chamber, the telescope’s focus and stability during launch shaking are being tested. The chamber will also be used to characterize SPHEREx’s spectrometer, capturing detailed spectral information for every point in the sky.

The testing process involved lowering the custom chamber into the basement of Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics with the help of a 30-ton crane. The telescope was then carefully prepared for placement in the chamber, including wrapping parts of it in foil material to block out stray light and maintain its cool temperature.

The successful completion of these tests will ensure SPHEREx is ready for its mission to map the universe in infrared wavelengths and provide valuable insights about the history of the universe and the formation of galaxies.

Sources:

– NASA/JPL-Caltech (Image Credit)

– NASA/JPL-Caltech (Video Credit)

– [Source article does not have a URL]