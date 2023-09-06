CityLife

Researchers Make Groundbreaking Observation of Electron Scattering from Artificial Radioisotopes

A team of chemists and physicists from various institutions in Japan has achieved a significant milestone in the field of atomic nucleus research. In a groundbreaking study published in Physical Review Letters, the researchers successfully observed electron scattering from radioisotopes that do not occur naturally.

For several decades, scientists have sought a means to visualize atomic nuclei in order to gain a deeper understanding of their structure. The team behind this study has constructed a powerful device, referred to as a femtoscope, which accomplishes this goal.

The researchers used a particle accelerator to energize a group of electrons, which were then directed to collide with a block of uranium carbide. This collision produced a stream of cesium-137 ions. Next, the researchers utilized a self-confining radioactive-isotope ion target (SCRIT) system to trap the ions in a three-dimensional space aligned with an electron beam. By creating an overlap between the ions and electrons, collisions occurred, and the resulting interference patterns were recorded using a magnetic spectrometer.

This observation of electron scattering from artificial radioisotopes is a groundbreaking achievement. Moreover, it opens up new possibilities for further research. The SCRIT system can be utilized to study scattering with other types of nuclei, particularly those that are short-lived. The researchers also highlight that their system demonstrates the properties of a femtoscope, operating on the femtometer scale. Ultimately, this device has the potential to contribute to the development of a unified theory describing the structure of atomic nuclei.

This significant advancement in atomic nucleus research could have far-reaching implications for our understanding of fundamental particles and the building blocks of matter. The study serves as a testament to the ingenuity and collaborative efforts of the interdisciplinary team of researchers.

