The Oldest Swimming Jellyfish Fossil Discovered by the Royal Ontario Museum

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) has named the oldest swimming jellyfish in the fossil record as Burgessomedusa phasmiformis. This discovery, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, reveals that swimming jellyfish with bell-shaped bodies existed over 500 million years ago.

The Burgessomedusa fossils found at the Burgess Shale are remarkably well-preserved, despite jellyfish being mostly composed of water. Close to 200 specimens are held by ROM, allowing for the observation of remarkable details of internal anatomy and tentacles. Some specimens are over 20 centimeters in length. These observations confirm the classification of Burgessomedusa as a medusozoan, a group that also includes corals and sea anemones.

Based on these fossils, it is believed that Burgessomedusa was capable of free-swimming and had tentacles that enabled the capture of larger prey. The discovery of Burgessomedusa challenges previous assumptions about the complexity of the Cambrian food chain and predation. It shows that the food chain was not limited to large swimming arthropods like Anomalocaris.

Researchers involved in this study, including co-author Joe Moysiuk, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Toronto, state that this discovery confirms jellyfish were swimming in the Cambrian seas.

The Burgess Shale continues to provide valuable insights into the evolution of life on Earth. Dr. Jean-Bernard Caron, ROM’s Richard Ivey Curator of Invertebrate Paleontology, emphasizes that the discovery of Burgessomedusa adds to the complexity of Cambrian food webs and highlights the efficient predation strategies of these swimming jellyfish.

Jellyfish are part of the medusozoan group, which has complex life cycles with both polyp and medusa forms. The origin of free-swimming medusae or jellyfish is not well understood, making the Burgessomedusa fossils an important contribution to the understanding of their evolutionary history.

Overall, this discovery of the oldest swimming jellyfish fossil reinforces our knowledge of ancient marine ecosystems and expands our understanding of the early evolution of jellyfish.