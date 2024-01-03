The Enzyme Behind Urine’s Yellow Color Finally Revealed

Researchers at the University of Maryland and National Institutes of Health have uncovered the long-standing mystery behind the yellow color of urine. In a groundbreaking study published in the journal Nature Microbiology on January 3, 2024, the scientists identified an enzyme called bilirubin reductase as the culprit.

The yellow color of urine has puzzled scientists for over a century. To understand its source, the research team delved into the process of red blood cell degradation. When these cells break down, they produce a bright orange pigment known as bilirubin. Typically, bilirubin is secreted into the gut for excretion, but it can also be partially reabsorbed. Excess reabsorption can lead to an accumulation of bilirubin in the blood, causing jaundice—a condition that manifests as yellowing of the skin and eyes. Within the gut, resident microbes convert bilirubin into other molecules.

The discovery of bilirubin reductase and its role in converting bilirubin into a colorless substance called urobilinogen sheds light on the yellow color of urine. Urobilinogen then spontaneously degrades into urobilin, the pigment responsible for urine’s yellow hue.

Beyond solving a scientific enigma, this finding could have significant health implications. The research team observed that bilirubin reductase is present in most healthy adults but often absent in newborns and individuals with inflammatory bowel disease. The absence of this enzyme may contribute to infant jaundice and the development of pigmented gallstones.

Understanding the gut microbiome’s impact on circulating bilirubin levels and related health conditions like jaundice is now within reach. This discovery lays the foundation for exploring the complex interplay between gut bacteria and the liver, known as the gut-liver axis.

The gut microbiome has been linked to various diseases and conditions, from allergies to arthritis to psoriasis. With this breakthrough, researchers are closer to comprehending the gut microbiome’s holistic role in human health.

This study represents years of collaborative work and highlights the incredible importance of the gut microbiome to our well-being. The University of Maryland research team employed a multidisciplinary approach that brought together experts from multiple fields.

In the future, further investigations into the gut microbiome’s impact on bilirubin levels could pave the way for more effective treatments for jaundice and inflammatory bowel disease.

Source: University of Maryland and National Institutes of Health