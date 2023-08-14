Researchers Discover New Genes Responsible for Melanin Production

Melanin, the pigment responsible for human skin color, is produced in structures called melanosomes within melanocytes, specialized pigment cells. While all humans have the same number of melanocytes, the amount of melanin they produce varies, resulting in the diversity of skin color.

In order to understand the factors that contribute to melanin production, researchers used a technology called CRISPR-Cas9 to genetically modify cells. Over 20,000 genes were systematically removed from millions of melanocytes to observe the impact on melanin production. To identify the genes that influence melanin production, the cells that lost melanin during the gene removal process needed to be separated from the rest. A novel method was developed using in vitro cell cultures that employed a light scattering process to detect and quantify melanin-producing activity. By passing light through the melanocytes, researchers were able to determine if the light was absorbed or scattered by the melanin inside.

Through this process, 169 genes were discovered to have an impact on melanin production, with 135 of them not previously associated with pigmentation. The function of two newly discovered genes, KLF6 and COMMD3, was also identified. The KLF6 gene was found to lead to a loss of melanin production in both humans and animals, while the COMMD3 gene regulated melanin synthesis by controlling the acidity of melanosomes.

Understanding the regulation of melanin production has implications for protecting individuals with lighter skin from skin cancer, as well as developing treatments for pigmentation disorders such as vitiligo. The techniques used in this research could also be applied to identify genes that regulate melanin production in fungi and bacteria, with potential applications in developing interventions against pathogenic microbes.

The study was published in the journal Science under the title “A genome-wide genetic screen uncovers determinants of human pigmentation.”