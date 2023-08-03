The Impact of Trout Stocking on Alpine Lakes in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains

The Wind River Mountains in Wyoming were historically devoid of fish, but the introduction of trout stocking in the early 1900s has led to the colonization of hundreds of lakes by fish populations. This has created an opportunity for researchers to study the ecosystem changes that have occurred in these once-fishless alpine lakes.

Previous research has shown that the introduction of fish has resulted in a decrease in the size of zooplankton, which are an important food source for trout. Now, researchers from the University of Wyoming have discovered that the fish themselves have evolved in response to their environment. The study highlights the phenomenon of rapid evolution and provides further insight into the impacts of invasive species.

The researchers collected fish from 18 lakes in the Wind Rivers that had been stocked with Yellowstone cutthroat trout and golden trout. They compared these fish to individuals produced in hatcheries. The study revealed that trout from lakes stocked decades ago had higher numbers of gill rakers, which are structures in the fish’s gullets that help them retain zooplankton. This suggests that the trout have adapted to the food sources available in the high-mountain lakes over a relatively short period of time.

The findings demonstrate that eco-evolutionary interactions play a crucial role in ecosystem ecology. The research team’s ongoing work focuses on studying the changes in zooplankton communities due to fish introduction and using genetics to determine the source populations of stocked cutthroat trout.

Additionally, the researchers are investigating the ways in which climate-driven changes may impact the ecology and evolution of alpine lake ecosystems. Their work is part of the larger WyACT project at the University of Wyoming.

The findings from this study raise important questions about the ecology and evolution of organisms in alpine lake environments. The researchers’ goal is to gain a better understanding of these processes and contribute to the preservation and management of the valuable alpine lakes in the Wind River Mountains.