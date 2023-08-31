Scientists Discover Tin Hydride with Unusual Properties

Scientists from Skoltech and the Center for High Pressure Science and Technology Advanced Research (HPSTAR) in Beijing have made a significant discovery in the field of superconductivity. The team, along with researchers from other institutions, has published a study in Advanced Science, introducing previously unknown tin hydrides.

Superconductivity, which refers to the ability of a material to conduct electricity without resistance, has the potential to revolutionize various technological fields. However, traditional superconductors only function at extremely low temperatures. The goal of this research is to explore the superconducting properties of polyhydrides, which are compounds of metals and hydrogen formed under high pressure conditions. Polyhydrides are expected to exhibit higher temperature superconductivity compared to traditional superconductors.

In this study, the research team investigated the chemical interaction between tin (Sn) and hydrogen (H2) under high pressure. They used diamond anvil cells to subject the material to pressures ranging from 1.8 to 2.4 million atmospheres. Through electric transport measurements and synchrotron X-ray diffraction, the researchers observed the transformation of liquid stannane (SnH4) into a semiconductor, metal, and eventually a superconductor with a critical temperature of 72 Kelvins.

What makes this discovery particularly interesting is that the properties of the tin hydride under pressure exhibit behavior similar to that of cuprate superconductors, which are known as “strange” metals. Strange metals have unique electrical conductivity and resistance properties, influenced by factors such as thermal vibrations, electron-electron interaction, and exotic particles like superconducting fluctuations and spin density waves.

This research serves as a bridge between cuprate superconductivity and high-pressure hydride superconductivity, shedding light on the similarities and differences between them. The team plans to continue studying other superconducting hydrides with an emphasis on quantum effects, particularly cerium hydrides.

This discovery opens up new possibilities in the field of high-temperature superconductivity and may lead to the development of more practical and accessible superconducting materials in the future.

Sources:

– Advanced Science: Ivan A. Troyan et al, Non‐Fermi‐Liquid Behavior of Superconducting SnH4, Advanced Science (2023). DOI: 10.1002/advs.202303622

– Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology