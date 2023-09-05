New Study Reveals How Bees’ Decision-Making Can Inspire Autonomous Robots

A recent study published in the journal eLife has uncovered the decision-making processes in bees’ brains, offering insights that could potentially inspire the design of more autonomous robots. The research, led by a team of academic experts, highlights the efficiency and speed at which honey bees are able to assess flowers for nectar, drawing attention to the evolutionarily refined insect brains that could inform the development of artificial intelligence.

The study presents a model of decision-making in bees, mapping out the specific pathways in their brains that facilitate swift and informed choices. Professor Andrew Barron from Macquarie University in Sydney, along with Dr. HaDi MaBouDi, Neville Dearden, and Professor James Marshall from the University of Sheffield, explained that decision-making lies at the core of cognition. Despite having brains smaller than a sesame seed, honey bees demonstrate the ability to make decisions faster and more accurately than humans, suggesting that robots designed for such tasks would require supercomputing power.

Currently, autonomous robots rely heavily on remote computing for support. However, the study emphasizes the limitations of this approach and suggests that drones, for example, would need to be able to operate without constant wireless communication with a data center in order to truly explore environments like Mars. Professor Barron notes that drones as they currently exist are “relatively brainless,” and improving their decision-making capabilities would require a deeper understanding of how bees process information.

Furthermore, the researchers trained bees to recognize different colored flower disks and observed their decision-making process using video footage. They found that bees quickly decided to land on flowers that they were confident would have nectar, while taking more time if they were unsure. The team built a computer model based on these findings that closely resembled the physical structure of a bee’s brain.

With their incredibly efficient brains and low power requirements, insects like bees provide valuable inspiration for AI researchers. Professor Marshall, co-founder of Opteran, a company focused on reverse-engineering insect brain algorithms, believes that the future of AI in industries will be shaped by biology. The study opens up new avenues for understanding decision-making in insects and exploring how their flight movements could enhance their visual systems for better detection of optimal flowers.

Sources: The study published in eLife titled “How honey bees make fast and accurate decisions.”