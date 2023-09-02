Researchers Discover Quantum Switch for Regulating Photosynthesis

Researchers from the Institute of Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Shenzhen Bay Laboratory have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the molecular mechanisms behind photosynthesis. Their study, published in Nature Plants, reveals a quantum switch in the light-harvesting complex II (LHCII) that regulates the efficiency of photosynthetic processes.

Photosynthesis, the process by which plants convert carbon dioxide into organic compounds using solar energy, relies on LHCII. This complex of pigment molecules bound to proteins performs two main functions: dissipating excess light energy as heat under high light intensity, and efficiently transferring absorbed light to the reaction center under low light conditions.

Previous studies have shown that accelerating the transition between these functions can increase photosynthetic efficiency. However, the specific structural changes in LHCII that activate this allosteric regulation had remained unknown.

Using single-particle cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and multistate density functional theory (MSDFT) calculations, the researchers were able to visualize the dynamic structures of LHCII at the atomic level and identify the quantum switch for intermolecular energy transfer.

The study revealed that LHCII undergoes a conformational change upon acidification, which alters the distance between specific pigment molecules. This change only occurs when LHCII is confined in membrane nanodiscs and leads to the quenching of excess light energy. The researchers also found that lateral pressure and changes in the Lut1-Chl612 distance play critical roles in the regulation of the energy transfer process.

This quantum switching mechanism allows LHCII to rapidly respond to changes in light intensity, ensuring both efficient photosynthesis and photoprotection. The findings provide valuable insights into how plants optimize their energy utilization in different light conditions.

The study builds upon previous collaborations between the research groups, which had proposed that LHCII is an allosterically regulated molecular machine. The experimental cryo-EM structures confirm the predicted structural changes and shed light on the underlying quantum effects in photosynthesis.

Further research in this area could potentially inform the development of technologies to improve agricultural productivity and harness solar energy more efficiently.

Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences