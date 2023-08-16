Researchers Develop Low-Cost Technology for Targeted RNA Sequencing

Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a versatile and low-cost technology called TEQUILA-seq, which enables targeted sequencing of full-length RNA molecules. The technology offers a cost-effective solution compared to commercially available options for targeted RNA sequencing and can be adapted for various research and clinical purposes.

Alternative splicing is a process where an RNA molecule can be cut and joined in different ways before being translated into a protein, allowing a single gene to produce multiple proteins. Dysregulation of alternative splicing can lead to diseases like cancer. To gain a better understanding of how alternative splicing contributes to disease, researchers need to accurately identify all RNA molecules (known as transcript isoforms) originating from a single gene.

Long-read RNA sequencing platforms can sequence RNA molecules over 10,000 bases in length, capturing complete transcript isoforms. However, these platforms have limited sequencing yield, hindering their widespread use, especially in clinical settings. Targeted sequencing, which involves enriching specific nucleic acid sequences of interest before sequencing, is a useful strategy to improve coverage of predefined targets. However, the cost and complexity of target capture have limited its wider adoption.

TEQUILA-seq offers a low-cost solution to these challenges. It utilizes hybridization capture-based enrichment, where short oligonucleotides (capture probes) tagged with biotin molecules are designed to hybridize to target sequences based on nucleic acid complementarity. This allows for easy capture and isolation of target sequences from a biological sample.

The technology can be adapted to different purposes, and researchers can choose which genes they want to sequence and create the necessary reagents for target capture in their labs. TEQUILA-seq has the potential to accelerate the discovery of new diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for various diseases.

The development of TEQUILA-seq provides an inexpensive and user-friendly option for targeted sequencing of full-length RNA molecules. It overcomes the limitations of existing technologies, making targeted RNA sequencing more accessible to labs and potentially contributing to advancements in disease diagnostics and treatments.