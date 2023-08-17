New Method Using Mass Spectrometry Can Detect SARS-CoV-2 in Just Two Hours

Researchers from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) have developed a new method that utilizes commercially available mass spectrometers to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Reported in the journal “Clinical Proteomics,” the approach, which only takes two hours from swab to result, can be easily adapted to detect other pathogens and may be valuable in future pandemics.

To analyze the samples using mass spectrometry, a nasal or throat swab needs to be prepared. In MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry, a laser pulse transfers the sample to the gas phase, and the mass of the individual components is measured. This allows for the direct and unambiguous measurement of coronavirus particles, reducing the risk of false-positive results.

Professor Andrea Sinz, an expert in mass spectrometry and proteins at MLU, explains that the new method builds on previous research from July 2020, which demonstrated the capability of mass spectrometers to detect SARS-CoV-2. However, the earlier method was time-consuming and required high-end equipment.

The advantage of the new method is that MALDI-TOF mass spectrometers are already widely used in laboratories and clinics to diagnose bacterial and fungal infections. These devices can even differentiate between different variants of the virus. However, the method is not as sensitive as the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, currently the most sensitive COVID-19 test available. This means that infections with very low viral loads may not be detected. Nevertheless, the new method is faster and more flexible than PCR, making it a valuable addition in containing outbreaks during acute phases.

The MLU researchers plan to optimize the method in collaboration with the University of Leipzig Medical Centre and undergo a certification process for clinical use.

The study was funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation).