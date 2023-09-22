Researchers Develop Method for “Wiring Up” Graphene Nanoribbons

Researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have successfully developed a method for “wiring up” graphene nanoribbons (GNRs). This breakthrough was achieved through a direct-write scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) based process, which allowed the fabrication of nanometer-scale metal contacts on individual GNRs. These metal contacts were found to induce device functionality required for transistor function, marking the first demonstration of making metal contacts to specific GNRs with certainty.

Graphene, although hailed as a potential high-speed electronic material and a possible replacement for silicon, lacks the semiconductor properties necessary for transistor functionality. However, these properties can be induced in graphene by making it very small or by fabricating it into specific shapes such as ribbons. For this project, atomically-precise GNRs were synthesized by Alexander Sinitskii and his group at the University of Nebraska.

To create a transistor out of GNRs, the team placed them on a silicon substrate, connected wires, and ran current through the wires to measure transistor properties. The critical step in this process was successfully wiring up the GNRs. The researchers developed a precise technique that involved using a scanning tunneling microscope (STM) to scan the surface and locate a GNR for use. Once a GNR was found, the researchers used the electron beam in the STM to trigger metal deposition from hafnium diboride precursor molecules, creating the wires.

This method of wiring up GNRs offers several advantages over previous techniques. It is significantly more precise, allowing for the creation of specific wiring patterns for GNRs. Additionally, the process is conducted in ultra-high vacuum (UHV), ensuring that the material remains clean and free from atmospheric impurities that can degrade device performance.

The researchers also discovered that putting metal contacts on the GNRs changed their electronic character. This is a form of semiconductor “doping,” where intentional impurities are introduced to alter electronic properties. Unlike traditional methods, which involve chemical reactions to change GNR properties, this method achieves doping by depositing metal on the GNRs. It offers the flexibility to choose specific metals to tune the characteristics of the GNRs without the need for typical dopants.

The next step for the research team is to create a real transistor and measure its characteristics. However, with the success of the precise wiring process and the ability to induce semiconductor properties in GNRs, the researchers are confident in their ability to advance this technology further.

