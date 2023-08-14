Researchers Develop Unprecedentedly Tough Aluminosilicate Glass

Researchers at the University of Bayreuth, in collaboration with partners in China and the U.S., have achieved a breakthrough in glass technology by creating an aluminosilicate glass with exceptional toughness. By subjecting the glass to high pressures and temperatures, they were able to create paracrystalline structures within the material, which significantly enhance its damage tolerance.

Glass is a widely utilized material in modern technologies, but its brittleness limits its potential applications. Previous attempts to increase the toughness of glass have been largely unsuccessful. However, the research team at the University of Bayreuth has devised a new approach using aluminosilicate glass—an oxide glass with a disordered internal structure commonly used in commercial applications.

Using high-pressure and high-temperature technologies, the researchers induced the formation of crystal-like structures within the aluminosilicate glass. These structures, known as paracrystalline structures, exhibit an intermediate state between crystalline and amorphous. These paracrystalline structures persist even when the pressure and temperature return to normal ambient conditions.

The introduction of paracrystalline structures into the glass significantly increases its toughness, with measurements reaching unprecedented levels of up to 1.99 ± 0.06 MPa(m)¹/². Notably, the transparency of the glass remains largely unaffected by the presence of paracrystalline structures.

The researchers attribute the enhanced toughness to the fact that external forces that would normally cause breakage or internal cracks in the glass are now primarily absorbed by the paracrystalline structures. These structures dissolve under the applied forces, enabling the glass to exhibit greater internal plasticity and resistance to breaking or cracking.

This discovery provides a promising strategy for developing highly damage-tolerant glass materials. The researchers plan to further explore this approach in their future research. They emphasize that structural changes at the atomic level can have a significant impact on the properties of glass, presenting opportunities for optimizing glass as a versatile material.