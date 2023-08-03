Ancient Mammals May Have Attacked and Eaten Larger Dinosaurs, New Fossil Study Suggests

A recent study conducted by researchers from China and Canada reveals evidence that ancient mammals may have hunted and consumed larger dinosaurs. The study focuses on a fossil discovered by a Chinese farmer in 2012, which dates back 125 million years. Published in the journal Scientific Reports, the findings suggest that a mammal, similar to a badger, may have attacked a small beaked dinosaur.

The fossil was found in an area referred to as “China’s Pompeii” due to its preservation of ancient life. Similar to the famous city in Italy, this region was also caught in a volcanic eruption, with ash covering the surroundings and capturing moments frozen in time. In the past, it was believed that small scavenging mammals primarily fed on dead dinosaurs. However, this new discovery challenges that theory, proposing that mammals were capable of hunting and attacking living dinosaurs.

Experts who were not directly involved in the study have praised the findings. Jordan Mallon, a paleobiologist from the Canadian Museum of Nature, described the fossil as a unique discovery, unlike anything he had seen before. Steve Brusatte, a paleontologist from the University of Edinburgh, referred to the fossil as a “freeze frame,” essentially a snapshot of an ancient encounter.

The mammal found in the fossil is estimated to be of similar size to a house cat, while the dinosaur it attacked was about the size of an average dog. The specific species of dinosaur involved is known as Psittacosaurus, a plant-eating dinosaur. However, other dinosaurs of that time period were known to consume meat and hunt smaller mammals.

Previously, it was believed that mammals were overshadowed by dinosaurs and played a more passive role in the ecosystem. This new fossil challenges that notion, suggesting that mammals were capable of fighting back against dinosaurs in certain instances.

While the study’s authors welcome further examination of the fossil by other scientists, the findings provide intriguing insights into the complex interactions between ancient mammals and dinosaurs.