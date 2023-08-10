Researchers Discover Unusual Friendship Between Two Great White Sharks

Researchers were surprised to find that two great white sharks, Simon and Jekyll, have developed an unexpected friendship. Typically solitary creatures, it is uncommon for great white sharks to form bonds with one another, making this discovery particularly remarkable.

In December, scientists from OCEARCH, a nonprofit research organization, tagged Simon and Jekyll with location trackers off the coast of Georgia. Since then, the sharks have traveled together for over 4,000 miles along the Atlantic Coast, reaching the Gulf of Saint Lawrence. This behavior is highly unusual for great white sharks.

During the summer months, great whites migrate north from Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas in search of gray seals. Canada’s growing seal population attracts these predators, providing an abundance of food.

The reason behind Simon and Jekyll’s unique companionship is still unclear. Bob Hueter, chief scientist at OCEARCH, described their relationship as potentially groundbreaking. White sharks typically lead solitary lives, so observing them sticking together is unprecedented.

OCEARCH plans to conduct genetic analyses on DNA samples from the sharks to determine if they are siblings or half-siblings. Both Simon and Jekyll are juvenile sharks, with Simon weighing 434 pounds and measuring 9 feet 6 inches in length, while Jekyll weighs 395 pounds and measures 8 feet 8 inches.

Although great whites are known for their solitary nature, it has been observed that their social behaviors can differ on an individual basis. While some prefer to be alone, others may exhibit friendly behavior towards other sharks. Species such as gray reef sharks, sand tigers, and hammerheads are known to form social groups to some extent.

The unusual friendship between Simon and Jekyll provides new insights into the behavior and social dynamics of great white sharks. Further research and analysis will help shed light on the factors contributing to their unexpected companionship.