The Power of AI Models

Science

Two Great White Sharks Found Traveling Together, Defying Solitary Nature

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 10, 2023
Researchers were astonished to discover that two great white sharks, named Simon and Jekyll, have formed an unlikely friendship and traveled over 4,000 miles together along the Atlantic Coast. Great white sharks are typically solitary creatures, so this unexpected behavior has surprised scientists.

The nonprofit research organization, OCEARCH, first tagged Simon and Jekyll with location trackers in December off the coast of Georgia. Since then, the sharks have been practically inseparable, traveling side-by-side all the way to the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.

During the summer, great white sharks migrate north from Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas in search of gray seals. Canada’s increasing seal population attracts these predators. However, seeing two great white sharks sticking together is something entirely new.

Bob Hueter, the chief scientist at OCEARCH, described this discovery as potentially groundbreaking. White sharks typically lead solitary lives, so it is unusual to witness them staying together like Simon and Jekyll. OCEARCH plans to conduct genetic analyses on DNA samples from the sharks to determine if they are brothers or half-brothers.

Simon weighs 434 pounds and measures 9 feet 6 inches, while Jekyll weighs 395 pounds and measures 8 feet 8 inches. Both sharks are juveniles. It is worth noting that while great whites are usually solitary, studies have shown that some individuals display varying social behaviors. Some sharks are friendly and form social groups, while others prefer solitude.

This newfound companionship between Simon and Jekyll has intrigued scientists and opened up new avenues for research. Further studies and genetic analyses will deepen our understanding of the social behavior of great white sharks and potentially uncover more fascinating findings.

