Do Classic Examples of Adaptive Radiations in Birds Really Reflect Exceptional Diversity?

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences challenges the traditional view that classic examples of adaptive radiations in passerine birds are exceptional cases of rapid diversification. The study, conducted by evolutionary biologists at Ohio University, the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and Washington University, suggests that most clades of birds have diversified through a single underlying process.

Adaptive radiation refers to the rapid diversification of species within a group, often occurring in insular environments. One of the most well-known examples is Darwin’s finches, a group of passerine birds found on the Galapagos Islands, which are known for their diverse beak shapes and sizes. However, the researchers question whether these cases are truly exceptional or if they are simply a result of the same underlying evolutionary process that occurs in other bird clades.

The researchers analyzed an extensive dataset on passerine bird morphology, specifically focusing on measurements related to movement and diet. They also examined the distribution of phenotype disparity among bird clades and looked at factors thought to promote adaptive radiation, such as diversification on islands and in the tropics.

Their findings suggest that classic examples of bird radiations are not quantitatively distinct from other passerine clades in terms of size disparities. The distribution of phenotypic disparity among bird clades is similar to a normal distribution, indicating that no special explanation for exceptional diversity may be necessary.

While the researchers acknowledge that some clades may have been affected by key innovations or ecological opportunity, they caution against assuming that large disparity is evidence of separate evolutionary factors. Their study highlights the importance of considering alternative explanations and the need for further research on adaptive radiation in birds.

