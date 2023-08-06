University of Kansas Paleontologist Discovers Ancient Sea Worm in Fossil

A University of Kansas paleontologist, Rhiannon LaVine, has made an exciting discovery in the Spence Shale, a geologic formation located along northern Utah and southern Idaho. LaVine and her team found a 500-million-year-old fossil of an ancient sea worm that had never been seen before.

The fossil revealed radial blades that resembled stars or flowers, which immediately caught LaVine’s attention. She showed the fossil to her colleague, Julian Kimmig, who was equally amazed and could not identify the species.

As the discoverer and co-author of the study, LaVine had the privilege of naming the fossil worm. Inspired by the indigenous name for worms in Frank Herbert’s “Dune” novels, she named it Shaihuludia shurikeni. The name “Shuriken” refers to the throwing star-like shape of the worm’s bristles.

Described as being about 7 or 8 centimeters long, slightly shorter than a smartphone, the fossil represents a previously unknown annelid species. The annelid phylum consists of approximately 21,000 segmented worm species found worldwide in various environments.

The findings of this discovery were recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Historical Biology. The fossil now belongs to the permanent paleontological collection at the University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute.