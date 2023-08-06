University of Kansas Paleontologist Discovers Ancient Sea Worm

A paleontologist from the University of Kansas recently found a never-before-discovered ancient sea worm while exploring an area known for its fossils. Rhiannon LaVine made the discovery during fieldwork with a team studying the Spence Shale, a geologic formation located in northern Utah and southern Idaho.

LaVine stumbled upon the 500-million-year-old fossil and immediately noticed its unique features. The fossil had radial blades resembling stars or flowers. LaVine shared the find with lead author Julian Kimmig, who had never seen anything like it before.

As the person who discovered the fossil and a co-author of the study, LaVine had the privilege of naming the ancient sea worm. She chose the scientific name Shaihuludia shurikeni, drawing inspiration from the indigenous name for the worms featured in Frank Herbert’s “Dune” novels.

In terms of size, the sea worm measures approximately 7 to 8 centimeters in length, slightly shorter than a smartphone. It belongs to the annelid phylum, which consists of around 21,000 segmented worm species found in various environments worldwide.

The University of Kansas reported that the findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Historical Biology. The fossil specimen is now a part of the university’s permanent paleontological collection.

LaVine expressed her excitement for being able to name the worm’s genus and called herself a “big ol’ nerd.” She explained that she named it Shaihuludia shurikeni because she was eagerly anticipating the “Dune” movies and chose “shuriken” as a reference to the shape of the worm’s bristles.

Overall, LaVine’s discovery adds to our knowledge of ancient sea creatures and their diversity. The Spence Shale continues to be an important site for paleontological research, offering valuable insights into Earth’s history.