University of Kansas Paleontologist Discovers Ancient Sea Worm in Utah

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 6, 2023
A paleontologist from the University of Kansas made an exciting discovery while exploring a fossil-rich area known as the Spence Shale. Rhiannon LaVine, a research associate at the university’s Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum, unearthed a 500-million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown sea worm. The Spence Shale is located in northern Utah and southern Idaho.

LaVine stumbled upon the fossil while conducting fieldwork with her team. She immediately noticed the unique features of the fossil, including radial blades resembling stars or flowers. LaVine shared her find with Julian Kimmig, the lead author on the study focusing on annelids, who was equally amazed by the discovery.

As the person who discovered the fossil and a co-author of the study, LaVine had the privilege of naming the sea worm. She chose the name Shaihuludia shurikeni, inspired by the indigenous worms mentioned in Frank Herbert’s “Dune” novels. The name pays homage to LaVine’s enthusiasm for the upcoming “Dune” movies. Additionally, the term “shuriken,” meaning throwing star in Japanese, represents the shape of the ancient sea worm’s blade-like bristles.

Described as being around 7 to 8 centimeters long, slightly shorter than a smartphone, the fossil represents a previously unknown annelid species. Annelids are a diverse phylum of segmented worm species found worldwide in various environments, including freshwater, marine, and terrestrial habitats.

The findings of LaVine and her co-authors were published in the peer-reviewed journal Historical Biology. The fossil is now a part of the University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute’s permanent paleontological collection.

