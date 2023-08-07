Ancient Sea Worm Uncovered in Utah

A University of Kansas paleontologist discovered a never-before-seen ancient sea worm while conducting fieldwork in the Spence Shale formation in northern Utah and southern Idaho. Rhiannon LaVine, a research associate with the university’s Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum, stumbled upon the 500-million-year-old fossil during her exploration.

LaVine was immediately struck by the unique features of the fossil, describing them as radial blades resembling stars or flowers. She shared her discovery with her colleague, Julian Kimmig, who was equally amazed by the find. LaVine had the rare opportunity to name the fossil worm she discovered, as well as co-author the paper dedicated to it.

Drawing inspiration from Frank Herbert’s “Dune” novels, LaVine named the ancient sea worm “Shaihuludia shurikeni.” The name is derived from the indigenous name for worms featured in the novels and the Japanese word for “throwing star,” representing the shape of the worm’s stiff, blade-like bristles.

LaVine and her co-authors described the sea worm as approximately 7 to 8 centimeters long, slightly shorter than a smartphone. The fossil represents a previously unknown annelid species, a diverse phylum of segmented worm species found worldwide in various environments.

The findings of this discovery were published in the peer-reviewed journal Historical Biology. The fossil specimen is now housed in the University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute’s permanent paleontological collection.