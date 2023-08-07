CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Ancient Sea Worm Uncovered in Utah

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Ancient Sea Worm Uncovered in Utah

A University of Kansas paleontologist discovered a never-before-seen ancient sea worm while conducting fieldwork in the Spence Shale formation in northern Utah and southern Idaho. Rhiannon LaVine, a research associate with the university’s Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum, stumbled upon the 500-million-year-old fossil during her exploration.

LaVine was immediately struck by the unique features of the fossil, describing them as radial blades resembling stars or flowers. She shared her discovery with her colleague, Julian Kimmig, who was equally amazed by the find. LaVine had the rare opportunity to name the fossil worm she discovered, as well as co-author the paper dedicated to it.

Drawing inspiration from Frank Herbert’s “Dune” novels, LaVine named the ancient sea worm “Shaihuludia shurikeni.” The name is derived from the indigenous name for worms featured in the novels and the Japanese word for “throwing star,” representing the shape of the worm’s stiff, blade-like bristles.

LaVine and her co-authors described the sea worm as approximately 7 to 8 centimeters long, slightly shorter than a smartphone. The fossil represents a previously unknown annelid species, a diverse phylum of segmented worm species found worldwide in various environments.

The findings of this discovery were published in the peer-reviewed journal Historical Biology. The fossil specimen is now housed in the University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute’s permanent paleontological collection.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

Boeing Delays Crewed Flight Test of Starliner Spacecraft Until March 2024

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Golden-Crowned Sparrows Stray from Overwintering Spot Without Familiar Flockmates

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

KaliThe Interceptor 2.0: The Latest Trail Helmet from Kali Protectives

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Satellite

Umbra Releases Highest-Resolution Commercial Satellite Image

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Multiplayer: A Collaborative Tool for Remote Workers

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Highlights of the New Products added to road.cc Recommends in July

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Understanding the Importance of ACID Properties in AI Systems

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments