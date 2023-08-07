Ancient Sea Worm Uncovered in Utah

A paleontologist from the University of Kansas has discovered a never-before-seen ancient sea worm during excavation work in northern Utah. Rhiannon LaVine, a research associate with the university’s Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum, stumbled upon the 500-million-year-old fossil while conducting fieldwork in the Spence Shale geologic formation.

LaVine was instantly intrigued by the fossil, describing it as having radial blades resembling stars or flowers. She showed it to Julian Kimmig, the lead author on the study exploring annelids, who was equally amazed. This unique discovery allowed LaVine to have the honor of naming the fossil worm.

The paleontologist named the ancient sea worm “Shaihuludia shurikeni,” inspired by the indigenous name for worms in Frank Herbert’s “Dune” novels. LaVine, a self-proclaimed “big ol’ nerd,” chose this name due to her excitement for the upcoming “Dune” movies. The scientific name reflects the blade-like bristles of the worm, which resemble throwing stars.

The sea worm fossil is approximately 7 to 8 centimeters long, slightly shorter than the length of a smartphone. It is a previously unknown annelid species, belonging to a diverse phylum of approximately 21,000 segmented worm species found worldwide in various environments.

The findings of this discovery were published in the peer-reviewed journal Historical Biology, and the fossil specimen is now a permanent part of the University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute’s paleontological collection.

This significant finding contributes to our understanding of ancient marine life and highlights the ongoing importance of paleontological research in unraveling Earth’s history.