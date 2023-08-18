Quantum Physicists Simulate Super Diffusion on Quantum Computer

Trinity’s quantum physicists, in collaboration with IBM Dublin, have achieved a successful simulation of super diffusion on a quantum computer. This breakthrough represents a significant step towards conducting complex quantum transport calculations on quantum hardware. As quantum computing technology continues to improve, this work has the potential to provide new insights in condensed matter physics and materials science.

The study is a result of the TCD-IBM predoctoral scholarship program, a recent collaboration where IBM hires Ph.D. students as employees while they are co-supervised at Trinity. The research was published in npj Quantum Information.

The quantum computer used in the study consists of 27 superconducting qubits. It is located at IBM’s lab in Yorktown Heights, New York, and can be programmed remotely from Dublin. Quantum computing is a rapidly advancing field with the potential for various commercial applications in the coming decade. In addition to its commercial promise, quantum computers can also contribute to the exploration of fundamental scientific questions. The Trinity and IBM Dublin team focused on quantum simulation in this particular study.

Professor John Goold, director of the Trinity Quantum Alliance, explains the significance of quantum simulation and the challenges it addresses. He highlights the complexity of simulating the dynamics of a quantum system with numerous interacting components using traditional computers. The number of coefficients required to describe such systems grows exponentially with the number of qubits, making it practically impossible for classical computers to accurately capture the system’s state.

To overcome this challenge, the team employed the concept of using quantum systems to simulate quantum dynamics, originally proposed by Nobel laureate Richard Feynman. Quantum systems naturally exploit the wave function description of quantum computers, eliminating the need for exponential classical resources for storing the state.

The team simulated a model known as the Heisenberg chain, a system of interconnected magnets called spins, which mimics more complex materials and helps understand magnetism. The focus was on studying the long-time behavior of spin excitations and how they transport across the system. In the long-time limit, quantum many-body systems enter a hydrodynamic regime, and their transport can be described by equations similar to those used for classical fluids.

Overall, Trinity’s successful simulation of super diffusion on a quantum computer demonstrates the potential of quantum hardware for conducting complex quantum transport calculations. As quantum technology continues to advance, it holds promise for further breakthroughs in condensed matter physics and materials science.