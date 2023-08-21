New Method Helps Detect Liars During Questioning

Researchers have discovered a simple technique to identify liars during questioning. By assigning an additional task to a suspect while being interviewed, investigators can more accurately determine whether they are telling the truth or not. Previous studies have shown that being deceitful requires more cognitive effort than telling the truth. The researchers believe that by giving a person a second task while lying, it becomes more difficult for them to fabricate stories effectively, making their lies less convincing and easier to detect.

The insight comes from a study conducted by psychologists at the University of Portsmouth in the UK, which was reported in the International Journal of Psychology & Behavior Analysis. In the study, 164 participants were questioned about their opinions on various controversial topics, such as COVID passports, immigration, Brexit, and Boris Johnson. Some participants were assigned the role of truth-tellers, while others were instructed to provide false information.

The researchers then had to determine who was being sincere and who was lying. To incentivize the participants, they were told they had a chance to win a cash prize if they successfully convinced the researchers of their position. Additionally, two-thirds of the participants were given a secondary task to remember and recall a car registration number during the interview, with half of them being told that this task was particularly important.

Overall, the results showed that the stories of liars were perceived as less plausible and less clear than those of truth-tellers, especially when the liars were given the secondary task and told it was important. However, the researchers note that the introduction of secondary tasks during an interview needs to be done carefully. The tasks must be given significance and cannot be easily neglected by the liars. Examples of effective secondary tasks could include gripping an object, holding an object in the air, or driving a car simulator.

This new method provides investigators with a valuable tool to enhance lie detection during questioning. By introducing a secondary task, the cognitive strain placed on liars makes it more challenging for them to create convincing fabrications, increasing the likelihood of identifying deception.