Undersea Eruptions of Kama’ehu Volcano Revealed in New Research

A recent study by Earth scientists at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa has provided new insights into the eruptive history of Kama’ehuakanaloa, a submarine Hawaiian volcano. The researchers were able to estimate the ages of the volcano’s most recent eruptions, as well as eight additional older eruptions dating back about 2,000 years.

Kama’ehuakanaloa, formerly known as Lōʻihi Seamount, is currently in the earliest stage of growth known as the “pre-shield” stage. This makes it a unique example among Hawaiian volcanoes, as this early part of volcanic history is typically covered by the massive outpouring of lava during the shield-building stage.

To determine the ages of the older eruptions at Kama’ehu, the researchers used a different approach. They measured the amount of the isotope radium-226 in pieces of quenched glassy lava collected from the seafloor using a submersible. Radium-226 naturally decays at a predictable rate, allowing the researchers to infer the approximate eruption ages of the lava samples.

The study revealed that Kama’ehu has erupted at least five times in the last ~150 years, suggesting a frequency of approximately 30 years between eruptions. This is significantly slower than the nearby volcano Kīlauea, which erupts almost continuously with short pauses of only a few years.

By analyzing the chemistry of the lava, the researchers also found that the timescale of variation in lava chemistry at Kama’ehu is about 1,200 years. In contrast, Kīlauea lava chemistry changes over a much shorter timescale of only a few years to decades.

The researchers believe that this difference in lava chemistry variation may be related to the position of the two volcanoes over the Hawaiian hotspot. They hypothesize that the center of the hotspot rises faster than its margins, leading to slower changes in lava chemistry at Kama’ehu.

The findings of this research provide valuable insights into the growth and evolution of Hawaiian volcanoes. The team hopes to further understand the deep controls on volcanic eruptions and the processes occurring within the mantle plume under the Hawaiian hotspot.