NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Captures Stunning Imagery of Sun Eruption and Interplanetary Dust

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe recently flew through an eruption from the sun, capturing incredible imagery that has provided scientists with valuable insights into space weather and its potential impact on Earth. The probe’s fly-through occurred on September 5, and the images were shared by NASA on Monday.

During the fly-through, the Parker Solar Probe found itself in the midst of one of the most powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs) ever recorded. CMEs are massive eruptions from the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona, and they have the potential to disrupt communication and navigation technologies, as well as power grids on Earth.

One of the significant findings from the imagery is that the CME appeared to be “vacuuming up” interplanetary dust left over from the formation of the solar system. Interplanetary dust consists of tiny particles from asteroids, comets, and planets, and can be observed as a faint glow called zodiacal light.

Understanding the interaction between CMEs and interplanetary dust is crucial because it can help scientists determine the speed at which a CME is traveling towards Earth. This information can improve forecasting of when our planet will experience the effects of a CME.

The close-up imagery obtained by the Parker Solar Probe offers scientists their best opportunity yet to study the dynamics of dust in the wake of a CME. Previously, these interactions were only theorized, but not observed until now.

The CME observed by the probe displaced the dust to a distance of about six million miles from the sun, but it was quickly replenished by other interplanetary dust in the solar system.

The Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018 as part of NASA’s Living With a Star program, aims to investigate the various aspects of the sun-Earth system that directly impact life and society. The mission is scheduled to last at least eight years, providing further opportunities to gather valuable data about our sun and its influence on our planet.

Sources:

– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2023/parker-solar-probe-viewed-a-cme-act-like-a-vacuum-cleaner