Oldest Known Swimming Jellyfish Fossils Discovered in Canadian Rockies

Researchers have found the oldest known examples of swimming jellyfish fossils in the Canadian Rockies, dating back 505 million years. Within the famous Burgess Shale fossil site, 182 fossils belonging to a previously unknown species of jellyfish called Burgessomedusa phasmiformis were discovered. The well-preserved fossils, which are made up of 95% water, measure about 8 inches (20 centimeters) in length.

Jellyfish belong to a group called medusozoans, characterized by their umbrella-shaped bodies and stinging tentacles. Medusozoans are part of a larger group called Cnidaria, which includes corals and sea anemones. Cnidarians can have different body forms within their life cycle, including a polyp shape attached to the seafloor and a bell-shaped body called a medusa. Medusozoans begin as polyps and can transform into medusas, some of which can swim freely. This group includes modern box jellies, hydroids, stalked jellyfish, and true jellyfish.

The discovery of the Burgessomedusa phasmiformis fossils confirms that large swimming bell-shaped jellyfish evolved more than 500 million years ago. Previously, it had been challenging to trace the origins of free-swimming jellyfish in the fossil record. The Burgess Shale site, first discovered in 1909, has provided a treasure trove of well-preserved fossils, including those of soft-bodied animals. The site’s exceptional preservation is due to an underwater avalanche of fine silt and mud that quickly trapped a large group of animals, preserving them between layers of mud.

The Burgessomedusa phasmiformis fossils are now on display at the Royal Ontario Museum as part of its Burgess Shale collection. Further study of the Burgess Shale fossils is adding complexity to our understanding of the ancient food chain. While arthropods were previously thought to be the main predators in the Burgess Shale ecosystem, the discovery of Burgessomedusa with its 90 finger-like tentacles suggests that these jellyfish were also formidable marine predators. The presence of delicate animals like Burgessomedusa in the rock layers of the Canadian Rockies is a remarkable and wondrous discovery that sheds light on the diversity of life in Earth’s oceans millions of years ago.