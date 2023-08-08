Reconstruction of Hupehsuchus Reveals Ancient Filter-Feeding Method

A recently discovered reptile fossil, Hupehsuchus, found in China, has provided insights into the creature’s unique adaptations and early marine ecosystems. The findings reveal that this 250-million-year-old reptile used a filter-feeding method similar to whales.

A team of researchers from China and the UK conducted a detailed analysis of the Hupehsuchus skull. The fossil exhibited soft structures, such as an expanding throat region, which allowed the reptile to engulf large amounts of water containing prey, similar to shrimp. The skull also had baleen whale-like structures that filtered food while the reptile swam.

The team discovered that the Hupehsuchus skulls displayed grooves and notches along the edges of its jaws, a characteristic also seen in baleen whales. This suggests that Hupehsuchus had evolved a form of baleen independently, as baleen whales have keratin strips instead of teeth.

According to Zichen Fang of Wuhan Center, who led the research, the discovery of these adaptations in such an early marine reptile was astonishing. The Hupehsuchus belonged to a unique group of reptiles closely related to ichthyosaurs and had remained poorly understood until now.

The Hupehsuchus reptiles lived during the Early Triassic period, approximately 248 million years ago. They were part of a rapid re-population of the oceans following the mass extinction at the end of the Permian period. This discovery sheds light on how quickly marine reptiles emerged and transformed marine ecosystems during this time of turmoil.

The study also revealed two new Hupehsuchian skulls that were more complete than previous finds. These skulls showed that the reptile’s long snout consisted of unfused, straplike bones with space running along its length. This unique construction is observed in modern baleen whales, which have a balloon-like throat region to engulf small prey.

The absence of teeth in the Hupehsuchus and the presence of grooves and notches along its jaws further support the hypothesis that it had independently evolved a form of baleen, similar to modern baleen whales.

This research titled “First filter feeding in the Early Triassic: cranial morphological convergence between Hupehsuchus and baleen whales” was published in Ecology and Evolution. The project was funded by the China Geological Survey, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, and the Foundation of Hubei Key Laboratory of Paleontology and Geological Environment Evolution.