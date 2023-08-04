Remains Found in China May Belong to Third Human Lineage

A team of paleontologists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, along with colleagues from Xi’an Jiaotong University, the University of York, the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the National Research Center on Human Evolution, has discovered evidence of a previously unknown human lineage. The study, published in the Journal of Human Evolution, involved the analysis of fossilized jawbone, partial skull, and leg bones dating back 300,000 years.

The fossils were excavated at a site in Hualongdong, East China. Morphological and geometric assessments were conducted, primarily focusing on the jawbone, which displayed unique characteristics such as a triangular lower edge and a distinct bend. The research team found that while the features of the jawbone resembled those of modern humans and late Pleistocene hominids, it lacked a chin, indicating a closer relation to older species. Other features found in the fossils suggested similarities with hominins from the Middle Pleistocene, which led the researchers to conclude that the individual was likely a hybrid of modern humans and ancient hominids.

This combination of features, never before observed in hominids in East Asia, suggests that traits found in modern humans may have emerged as early as 300,000 years ago. Analysis of the skull, previously identified as the first Middle Pleistocene human skull found in southeastern China, revealed that the facial bones were more akin to those of modern humans than the jawbone.

The team ruled out the possibility that the remains belonged to the Denisovan species, pointing instead to a third lineage more closely related to Homo sapiens. If this is the case, it is likely that the species shared evolutionary relationships with hominins from the Middle or Late Pleistocene, resulting in shared characteristics.

Further research will be needed to confirm these findings and shed light on this previously unknown human lineage.