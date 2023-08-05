Paleontologists Unearth Fossilized Remains in China Suggesting a Potential Third Human Lineage

In East China, an excavation at the site called Hualongdong has revealed fossils that hint at a previously unknown human ancestor, potentially representing a third human lineage. The fossils, including a jawbone, part of a skull, and several leg bones, date back approximately three hundred thousand years.

The research team, consisting of paleontologists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Xi’an Jiaotong University, the University of York, the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the National Research Center on Human Evolution, conducted two types of assessments to better understand these fossils.

Their morphological assessment focused on the shape and structure of the fossils, while the geometric assessment analyzed measurements and angles. The jawbone stood out with its unique characteristics, including a triangular lower edge and an unusual bend. These features shared similarities with both present-day humans and Late Pleistocene hominids, but the absence of a chin suggested a closer relationship with older species, indicating the possibility of an unknown human lineage.

The team also observed traits resembling hominins from the Middle Pleistocene period, leading to the conclusion that the individual was most similar to Homo erectus. Therefore, the discovery represents a combination of features from both modern humans and ancient hominids.

This finding is significant as it suggests that certain traits found in modern humans might have appeared as far back as three hundred thousand years ago in East Asian hominids. Furthermore, through the analysis of a skull identified as the first-ever Middle Pleistocene human skull found in southeastern China, the team discovered facial bones that bore more resemblance to modern humans in terms of the jawbone.

To identify the species to which the remains belonged, the team ruled out the possibility of them being Denisovan, narrowing down the options to a potential third lineage that is more closely related to Homo sapiens. This suggests evolutionary connections with hominins from the Middle or Late Pleistocene periods and the existence of certain shared characteristics.

Overall, these remarkable fossil discoveries shed light on the complex evolutionary history of humans and the potential existence of a third human lineage yet to be fully identified.