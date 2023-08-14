Genetic Relatives of Ancient Mitochondria Found in Modern Hot Springs

More than a billion years ago, a simple cell became trapped inside another and evolved into what we now call mitochondria, the powerhouses of cells. Recent research suggests that modern hot springs still contain bacterial relatives of this ancient protomitochondrion.

Mitochondria are essential for the energy production in eukaryotes, which include animals, plants, fungi, and protists. Although scientists have not definitively identified the species of bacteria that descended from protomitochondria, researchers in a new study focused on genetic traits that allow bacteria to perform functions similar to those of protomitochondria.

By analyzing a specific type of bacteria living in conditions similar to those of Earth’s ancient oceans, the researchers identified potential candidates as descendants of protomitochondria. They found that bacteria in the Iodidimonadales order displayed genetic criteria necessary to be considered close relatives of protomitochondria.

Despite not possessing all the essential traits, lateral gene transfer and convergent evolution over billions of years could result in the loss or development of certain genetic traits. Therefore, this study’s approach, which focused on specific genetic traits, complements traditional methods such as genetic family trees.

Understanding the evolution of mitochondria could lead to better comprehension of diseases that affect mitochondrial functions, such as Parkinson’s disease. Additionally, unraveling the origins of mitochondria can provide valuable insight into the development of complex life on Earth, including humans.

This study highlights how ancient genetic signatures can still be found in modern environments and sheds light on the evolutionary history of crucial organelles within our cells.