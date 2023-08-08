Reducing Consumption: The Unpopular Answer To Global Crises

Proposed solutions to global crises such as climate change and antibiotic resistance often focus on isolated issues and rely on unrealistic assumptions. While innovative ideas like fusion energy, vertical farming, and iron burning may offer potential solutions, they heavily depend on stable geopolitical environments and abundant resources. To address the root of the problem, we need to accept and act on the concept of degrowth, aiming for a sustainable and steady-state economy before nature forces us into one.

There are two schools of thought regarding the current state of our way of life. Some believe that there are no immediate threats to our way of life, and if any problems arise, they will be solved by new technologies. Others acknowledge the real threat of civilizational collapse and propose solutions on a daily basis from universities and research laboratories worldwide. However, these solutions often only address one specific issue, such as carbon-free energy.

For example, a recent proposal suggests burning iron powder as a renewable energy source. While there is plenty of iron available, the process of manufacturing iron powder on a large scale presents challenges. Additionally, it relies on green hydrogen, which is assumed to be made using renewable energy. However, storing and transporting hydrogen are complex and energy-intensive tasks.

Many proposed solutions, including fusion energy and vertical farming, assume ongoing access to large amounts of capital, stable geopolitical environments, and plentiful resources. They also need to address multiple threats such as the depletion of fossil fuels, water, and fertile soil, as well as the continuous pollution of the environment. However, these solutions fail to address the underlying issue at the heart of the matter: ever-rising consumption.

Dramatically reducing consumption is not a popular plan for the future, except among a few advocates of degrowth. Degrowth, or negative growth, means reducing our use of energy, resources, and stuff over time. According to economist Herman Daly, human civilization will eventually achieve a steady-state economy, either through planned efforts to reduce consumption or through a collapse that brings consumption levels even lower than what could be achieved through planned measures.

In conclusion, addressing global crises requires more than isolated solutions and unrealistic assumptions. By focusing on reducing consumption and embracing the idea of degrowth, we can work towards a sustainable future that avoids the need for a sudden collapse.