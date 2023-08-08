Recovery of Corals on Great Barrier Reef Pauses Due to Bleaching and Disease

The Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, has experienced a pause in its recovery, according to government scientists. Results from the latest annual surveys of over 100 individual reefs show a small decrease in coral cover in the northern and central parts of the reef over the past year. This pause in recovery is attributed to bleaching, disease, and attacks by starfish.

The accumulation of heat in the ocean caused by the burning of fossil fuels has resulted in a series of mass coral bleaching events on the Great Barrier Reef. These bleaching events weaken corals and hamper their ability to reproduce. The Australian Institute of Marine Science conducted in-water surveys of 111 reefs between August 2022 and May this year, following the first mass coral bleaching on record to occur during a La Niña climate pattern which typically brings cooler conditions.

The report states that the effects of the 2022 bleaching event, the fourth in seven years, resulted in coral loss on certain reefs. It is likely that surviving corals have been affected by reduced growth and reproduction. Previous reports had shown record levels of coral cover in the reef’s northern and central areas due to three years of benign conditions. However, the recent data reveals a pause in coral cover growth, even from less severe bleaching events.

Dr. Mike Emslie, leader of the long-term reef monitoring program at Aims, expressed that the recovery in recent years was a positive development, but there is still the risk of another mass bleaching event, as well as the threat from crown-of-thorns starfish and coral disease. Unusually warm water causes corals to separate from the algae they rely on for nutrients, resulting in bleaching. While corals can recover if temperatures are not extreme, there are still “sub-lethal” effects from bleaching.

Experts are concerned that an El Niño climate pattern could occur this summer, further raising the risk of another mass bleaching event. Dr. David Wachenfeld, the research program director at Aims, emphasized that the reef remains a unique and beautiful system, but it faces increased risk from climate change, which leads to more frequent and severe bleaching events and puts pressure on the ecosystem’s resilience.

The report notes that hard coral cover in the northern section of the reef decreased from 36.5% in 2022 to 35.7% this year. In the central region, coral cover went from 32.6% in the previous year to 30.8%. In the southern region, coral cover remained almost unchanged at 33.8%. Some reefs in this area were affected by disease and crown-of-thorns starfish attacks.