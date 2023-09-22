Expedition 69 Crew Members Celebrate Year in Space and Conduct Experiments on the International Space Station

The Expedition 69 crew members on board the International Space Station (ISS) have been busy this week with cleaning, maintenance, and scientific experiments. The crew celebrated several milestones, including NASA astronaut Frank Rubio reaching one year in space. Throughout his record-breaking mission, Rubio has been involved in numerous scientific investigations that contribute to our understanding of human health in space.

On his 365th day on the station, Rubio focused on maintenance tasks, including working on the Human Research Facility and collecting biological samples for the ongoing Standard Measures investigation. His dedication and contributions have played a vital role in advancing our knowledge of long-duration space missions.

Other crew members, such as Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara of NASA, performed cleaning tasks and equipment maintenance in different modules of the ISS. They also engaged in training activities and collaborated with European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen to review spacesuit operations.

Satoshi Furukawa, a Flight Engineer from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), dedicated his day to exercise and collecting samples from the Water Recovery System for future analysis.

The Roscosmos cosmonauts, Konstantin Borisov, Nikolai Chub, and Oleg Kononenko, were also involved in various tasks. Borisov worked on vacuum pumps in the Nauka module, Chub operated the 3D printer in the Zvezda service module, and Kononenko conducted an experiment on cardiovascular and respiratory function.

In addition to celebrating Rubio’s milestone, Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin also reached their one-year mark in space. They continued to prepare for their return journey to Earth in the coming weeks.

The crew’s activities this week underline the critical role of the ISS in scientific research, technological development, and international collaboration in space exploration. The findings from their experiments and investigations will contribute to future space missions and improve our understanding of living and working in space.

