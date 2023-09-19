CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Astronaut Frank Rubio Would Have Declined Year-Long ISS Mission If He Had Known

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 19, 2023
Astronaut Frank Rubio Would Have Declined Year-Long ISS Mission If He Had Known

Astronaut Frank Rubio, who broke the record for the longest space mission for a U.S. astronaut, revealed that he would have declined the mission if he had known it would last over a year. During a NASA press conference from the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio expressed that family matters would have influenced his decision to decline the mission. He mentioned that missing important family events would have made him say ‘thank you, but no thank you.’

Rubio’s space mission was initially planned to last six months but was extended due to a coolant leak in the ship that was supposed to bring the crew home. The Russian-operated Soyuz MS-22, carrying Rubio and a Russian crew, was ultimately replaced, and the new Soyuz vehicle docked at the ISS on September 21, 2022.

Rubio shared that the most challenging part of his mission was learning that his stay would be extended. However, the support and resilience of his wife and kids helped him get through the entire mission. He emphasized that sacrifices, both personal and familial, are necessary for the success of the International Space Station.

Despite the strained relationship between the U.S. and Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine, NASA and Roscosmos, the respective space agencies of the two countries, have continued their collaboration in space exploration. Rubio expressed his appreciation for his Russian crewmates, highlighting the special bond formed during their time together.

The future of Russian involvement in the ISS remains uncertain, as tensions and economic sanctions have affected the partnership between the two countries. Dmitry Rogozin, the former director general of Roscosmos, had threatened to end Russia’s ISS cooperation, but he was released from his position in June 2022. Russia has indicated its commitment to fulfilling its obligations as an ISS partner until at least 2024, but the specifics of their future involvement are still under discussion.

Sources:
– Fox News Digital Originals

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The European Space Agency to Build and Launch IRIS2 Satellite Constellation

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments