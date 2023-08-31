Physicists Detect Unstable Isotopeof Oxygen for the First Time

Researchers at the Riken RI Beam Factory in Wako, Japan, have successfully detected oxygen-28, an isotope of oxygen that was previously believed to be unusually stable. However, observations have shown that the oxygen-28 nucleus disintegrates rapidly after creation. This finding challenges the existing theories of atomic nucleus structure and stability.

According to current theories, atomic nuclei with specific numbers of protons and neutrons are inherently stable. These stable isotopes have filled “shells” in their nucleus, making it difficult to add or remove particles. These stable isotopes are known as “magic” numbers, and it was believed that oxygen-28, with 8 protons and 20 neutrons, would be doubly magic and therefore even more stable. However, scientists had been unable to detect oxygen-28 until now.

The detection of oxygen-28 required several experimental feats. Researchers at the Riken RI Beam Factory fired a beam of calcium-48 isotopes at a beryllium target, creating a fluorine-29 isotope. By colliding fluorine-29 with a thick barrier of liquid hydrogen, a proton was knocked out of the nucleus, resulting in the generation of oxygen-28.

Although oxygen-28 was too short-lived to be observed directly, its decay products were detected. Oxygen-24 plus four neutrons were measured simultaneously, a feat that seemed impossible a few years ago. To detect these neutrons, researchers used a powerful detector specifically designed for this purpose.

The discovery challenges the notion of magic numbers in nuclear physics. The behavior of oxygen-28 suggests that the list of magic numbers is not applicable universally. This raises questions about the forces that hold atomic nuclei together and the limits of stability. Researchers are now considering further experiments, such as detecting oxygen-30, to gain a better understanding of the stability of different isotopes.

Source: Nature (article not available online)