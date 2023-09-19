Study Shows Genes Inherited from Neanderthals Increase COVID-19 Severity

A new study conducted by researchers from Italy’s Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research has revealed that individuals who experienced severe cases of COVID-19 were more likely to possess specific genes that they inherited from Neanderthals. The study focused on the province of Bergamo, which was the epicenter of the pandemic in Italy.

The research, published in the journal iScience, found that a significant portion of the human genome was associated with the risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms, particularly among residents in the most heavily affected areas. The study involved 1,200 participants, and the analysis showed that three of the six genes in a region on chromosome 3 were linked to increased susceptibility to severe COVID-19. These genes include CCR9 and CXCR6, which play a role in white blood cell activity and inflammation during infections, as well as LZTFL1, which regulates the development and function of respiratory tract cells.

The researchers noted that it remains unclear which gene among the three plays the most significant role. Additionally, the study identified 17 new genomic regions that may be associated with severe disease or the risk of infection.

One particularly interesting finding of the study was that three of the six genes associated with COVID-19 severity have been inherited from Neanderthals, specifically from the Vindija genome discovered in Croatia. While these genes may have once protected Neanderthals, they now cause an excessive immune response in modern humans, leading to more severe disease.

The study also revealed that individuals with the Neanderthal haplotype had a significantly higher risk of developing severe COVID-19, requiring intensive care, and needing mechanical ventilation compared to those without this genetic inheritance. The presence of the Neanderthal haplotype was also associated with a higher rate of severe cases among first-degree relatives.

This study provides further evidence of the role that genetics play in determining COVID-19 severity. Understanding these genetic factors could potentially help identify individuals who may be more susceptible to severe illness and ensure appropriate interventions are put in place.

