Rare Iron Meteorite Reveals Pre-Crash Orbit

Scientists have conducted a detailed study on a rare iron meteorite, determining the orbit of its parent body before it crashed into Earth. This is the first iron meteorite for which such an orbit has been calculated.

The meteorite in question is a 12-inch-long, 30-pound chunk of space rock that fell to Earth after a fireball was observed over Sweden in 2020. Iron meteorites comprise only about 2% of the space rocks that reach Earth’s surface, making this object a valuable sample for researchers.

Iron meteorites are believed to be fragments of molten metallic cores from planetesimals, small bodies that existed around 4.5 billion years ago. These bodies eventually came together to form the planets of the solar system, including Earth.

Studying meteorites like this provides valuable information about the early solar system and the elements that became incorporated into the planets. This research can shed light on the state of the solar system in its infancy.

Researchers from Ukraine, led by Irina Belskaya, conducted the study as part of a project dedicated to studying metal-rich asteroids, which are the parent bodies of iron meteorites.

By calculating the orbit of the meteorite’s parent body, scientists gain insights into the celestial mechanics and interactions that occurred during the early solar system. This information can help predict the paths of other asteroids and contribute to planetary defense efforts.

Understanding the formation process of iron meteorites and the distribution of chemical resources in the solar system can also aid in preparing for future space missions targeting metal-rich asteroids.

This rare iron meteorite not only provides valuable insights into the history of our solar system but also serves as an important stepping stone for future space science endeavors.