Astronomers Discover Rare Einstein Cross in the Universe

Astronomers have made a remarkable discovery of an “Einstein cross,” an extraordinary phenomenon that splits and magnifies light from the depths of the universe. The image captured shows a foreground elliptical galaxy distorting and dividing a bright beam of light emitted by a background galaxy. This rare arrangement, predicted by Albert Einstein in 1915, displays four smudges of blue light encircling the orange glow of the foreground galaxy. Scientists hope to study this unique occurrence to gain a deeper understanding of the universe.

The light observed in the background is believed to originate from a quasar, a young galaxy with a supermassive black hole at its core. The exceptionally bright radiation emitted by the black hole makes the quasar shine over a trillion times brighter than the brightest stars. The recently discovered Einstein cross is likely caused by the manipulation of light from an ancient black hole by the mass of a closer galaxy.

Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity explains how massive objects can bend and deform the fabric of space-time. Rather than an invisible force, gravity is the perceived effect of space-time curving and distorting under the influence of matter and energy. This curved space dictates the movement of energy and matter, causing even light to follow a curved path when passing through highly curved regions, such as around massive galaxies.

The appearance of the halo created by this curved path depends on the strength of the galaxy’s gravity and the observer’s perspective. In this particular case, Earth, the lensing galaxy, and the quasar are perfectly aligned, resulting in a duplication of the quasar’s light and the formation of an Einstein ring.

The lens responsible for this discovery was found in 2021 using the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument attached to the telescope at the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona. Subsequent analysis with the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer at the Very Large Telescope in Chile confirmed the identification of an Einstein cross.

Einstein rings, including this newly discovered one, are not only visually captivating but also serve a practical purpose in astronomy. By magnifying and reconstructing the bent light, scientists can extract more details about distant galaxies. Additionally, the bending of light can be used to gauge the masses of galaxies and black holes, providing a cosmic scale for measurement. The study of light bending around these rings also enables the observation of objects that would be too dark to detect independently, such as black holes and wandering exoplanets.

The findings of this research have been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.